Beware! These 10 apps collect your most personal data without permission A new study reveals that social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and Threads top the list of platforms collecting the most sensitive personal data. Using Apple’s privacy labels, the report highlights how these apps gather everything from contact details to location and browsing history.

New Delhi:

In an age where privacy is increasingly under threat, a new study from research firm Apteco has reignited the debate around mobile apps collecting sensitive user data. The report identifies which apps are the most aggressive in harvesting information linked directly to users’ identities, and social media apps dominate the list.

Meta apps top the list

According to Apteco’s findings for 2025, Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, and Threads take the top three spots in terms of the amount of personal data collected. These apps frequently gather a wide range of user data, including names, phone numbers, home addresses, and much more. LinkedIn, Pinterest, Amazon Alexa, Amazon, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and PayPal round out the top 10.

This new ranking is based on Apple’s “Data Linked to You” privacy labels, which show the types of information apps collect that are directly tied to an individual’s identity.

What kind of data is collected?

The study highlights that these platforms collect far more than basic contact info. Other types of data harvested include:

Location data (precise and approximate) User content and identifiers Financial and payment information Browsing and search history Purchase records

These types of data can be used for everything from ad targeting to behaviour tracking, and often go beyond what’s necessary for the app to function.

Users urged to review permissions

Apteco’s report does not suggest users immediately delete these apps, but it strongly advises reviewing app permissions. Users are encouraged to:

Limit location access to “only while using the app” Disable precise location tracking Avoid granting apps access to contacts, photos, or microphones unless necessary Regularly check privacy settings in both the app and phone settings

Apple’s privacy labels

Four years after Apple’s privacy labels were launched, the practice of data monetisation by apps is still going strong. With billions of users worldwide, these apps continue to treat user data as a commodity, often under the radar. Being aware and proactive is the only way to reclaim some control.