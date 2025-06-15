Vivo X200 FE leak hints at 50MP selfie camera, 6500mAh battery and compact design Key highlights include a 50MP selfie camera, a powerful MediaTek chipset, a 6.31-inch OLED display, and a large 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It is expected to come with IP68/IP69 certification, making it a durable choice for everyday users.

New Delhi:

Vivo, one of the leading smartphone brands, is set to launch a new smartphone for Indian users under its X200 series, which will be named the 'Vivo X200 FE'. The company is further expected to be introducing the Vivo X200 Pro Mini; this device will offer flagship-level features in a compact body, appealing especially to users seeking a high-performance phone with a smaller footprint.

Confirmed listings hint at imminent launch

The Vivo X200 FE has already been spotted on the Geekbench and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, where the device is registered with model number V2503, confirming that its India launch is around the corner. Early benchmarks hint at high-end specs, including up to 16GB RAM and MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor support.

Compact design, flagship specs

The X200 FE is expected to feature a 6.31-inch OLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Despite its small size, the phone will boast premium features, including IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, making it a durable device suitable for all kinds of work environments.

Camera and battery powerhouse

One of the biggest highlights of the phone is its 50MP front-facing camera, making it ideal for selfie lovers and video callers. On the back, the phone is expected to house a triple rear camera setup with 50MP + 50MP + 8MP sensors.

To power all these features, the smartphone may include a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting performance and quick top-ups.

Storage and RAM options

The device is expected to offer 12GB and 16GB RAM variants with up to 512GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for apps and media.

With such premium features packed in a compact and rugged design, the Vivo X200 FE is shaping up to be an exciting addition to India’s flagship smartphone market.