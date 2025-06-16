Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 may debut with Gemini Live AI Chat feature Samsung is expected to launch its next-gen foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — with integrated Gemini Live, Google’s latest AI tool for real-time two-way conversations.

Samsung, one of the leading consumer tech brands, has been gearing up to unveil its much-anticipated foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The devices will be unleashed in the upcoming Unpacked 2025 event. A major highlight of these devices will be the integration of Google’s Gemini Live AI, which enables users to have real-time, two-way voice interactions with their smartphone.

This move will mark a significant step in the artificial intelligence-enabled mobile experiences, following Google's announcement of Gemini Live during Google I/O 2025.

Talk to your phone with Gemini Live.

According to well-known tipster PandaFlashPro, both new Samsung foldables will come equipped with Gemini Live. This AI feature allows users to communicate with their phones as if having a conversation with a human assistant. It brings multimodal AI capabilities — combining voice, images, files, and even YouTube videos — much like what’s seen in the Galaxy S25 series.

While the full list of features is still under wraps, Samsung is expected to showcase Gemini's advanced functionalities during its next Unpacked launch.

Major camera upgrade and sleek design

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could also become the first foldable device to feature a 200MP camera, enhanced by a Pro-Visual Engine that significantly improves image quality. This would mark a major leap from previous foldables in terms of photography capabilities.

In terms of design, both phones will feature Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) for added durability and a sleek form factor, just 4mm thick when unfolded. Samsung is also introducing a new hinge design featuring a dust-protective brush, which improves both resilience and the user experience.

What else can to expect

Apart from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, Samsung might tease other smart devices during the event. With cutting-edge AI integration, camera improvements, and sleek hardware, these foldables are shaping up to be Samsung’s most innovative offerings yet.