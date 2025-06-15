Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 get massive discounts on Amazon India Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 are now available at heavily discounted prices on Amazon India. Buyers can get up to 41 per cent off, along with additional Amazon Pay cashback, no-cost EMI options, and exchange bonuses.

New Delhi:

If you have been looking forward to getting your hands on Samsung’s flagship smartphones, then now might be the right time to buy. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 have received significant price cuts on Amazon India as part of a limited-time deal. With discounts, cashback offers, and exchange deals, buyers can get these premium smartphones at massively reduced prices.

Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a 37 per cent discount

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was launched at Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, is now listed for Rs 84,999 after discounts — a whopping 37 per cent price cut. Buyers using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get up to Rs 4,249 cashback credited to their Amazon Pay balance. No-cost EMI options are available, helping buyers spread the cost easily. A trade-in bonus of up to Rs 61,150 can further reduce the effective cost, depending on the condition and model of your old device. This offer is currently available on Titanium Black and Titanium colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S24 available for just Rs 44,599

The standard Galaxy S24 (8GB RAM + 128GB), originally priced at Rs 74,990, is now up for grabs at Rs 44,599, offering a discount of around 41 per cent. Buyers can also enjoy Rs 2,229 cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card. Trade-in discounts of up to Rs 42,300 are applicable. The discounted offer applies to Amber Yellow and Marble Grey colour options.

Exchange and EMI options make it even more affordable

Samsung and Amazon are making it easier than ever to upgrade by combining exchange offers, cashback deals, and easy EMI plans. These offers not only bring flagship smartphones within reach for more consumers but also add value through hassle-free financing.

If you are looking for a top-tier Android smartphone at a bargain, these limited-time Galaxy S24 deals are worth checking out.