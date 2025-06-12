Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge gets up to Rs 65,000 off: Premium smartphone with 200MP camera now affordable Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a powerful 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a sleek design, making it a great pick for photography lovers and performance seekers.

New Delhi:

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is now available at a massive discount, making it the right time for premium smartphone buyers to upgrade. Listed at Rs 1,09,999 on Flipkart and Amazon, the phone can be purchased for much less with available offers. Buyers using HDFC Bank cards can avail an instant discount of Rs 8,000, and an additional cashback of Rs 3,299 is also up for grabs.

The most attractive deal comes through Amazon’s exchange offer, where customers can save up to Rs 55,000 by exchanging their old phone. The final value depends on the condition and model of the device being exchanged.

Perfect pick for camera enthusiasts

The Galaxy S25 Edge is ideal for those who prioritise mobile photography and videography. It boasts a 200MP + 12MP dual rear camera, matching the prowess of Samsung's Ultra variant. The 12MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls.

Top-notch design and durability

Samsung claims this is the slimmest smartphone in its segment. It features a glass back panel supported by a titanium frame, adding a premium touch. With an IP68 rating, the phone is dust and water resistant, allowing it to withstand the elements with ease.

Flagship performance and display

The device sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for added durability.

Under the hood, it packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ensuring lightning-fast performance.

Reliable battery backup

Powering the device is a 3900mAh battery, offering all-day usage on a single charge. It's ideal for those who demand performance without compromising on battery life.

So, if you are looking for a high-end phone with exceptional camera quality and flagship performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a smart investment, especially now with offers totalling up to Rs 65,000 in savings.