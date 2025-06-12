Google’s Ask Photos feature halted temporarily, millions of Android users affected Google has temporarily banned its AI-based Ask Photos feature in Google Photos after multiple user complaints about its performance. Launched last year, this feature enables users to search and get information about photos using voice or text commands.

New Delhi:

Google has temporarily suspended its widely used AI-powered Ask Photos feature in the Google Photos app, a move that could inconvenience millions of Android users globally. Introduced in May last year, this smart search tool enabled users to find specific photos or retrieve photo-related information using voice or text commands.

The Ask Photos feature, built on Google’s Gemini AI model, aimed to make it easier for users to sift through thousands of images by asking simple questions like “Show me my beach photos from Goa.”

Why Google paused the feature

According to reports, the decision to ban the feature came after repeated user complaints. Many users reported slow speed and performance issues, making the tool difficult to use. In recent weeks, social media platforms have seen an uptick in user frustrations about the feature’s inefficiency and inconsistent results.

Google acknowledged the feedback and confirmed that Ask Photos is “not at the level we imagined.” The official confirmation came from Jamie Aspinall, Product Manager at Google, who shared an update via X (formerly Twitter).

New version expected in two Weeks

Despite the suspension, Google has assured users that this is a temporary pause. The company is working on improvements and plans to relaunch an updated version within two weeks.

This is not the first time Google has rolled back an AI feature due to concerns. Similar pauses were earlier observed with the launch of AI Overview and the Gemini Image Generator, both of which were re-evaluated after receiving critical feedback.

Until the new version arrives, Android users may need to rely on manual photo searches or use alternative features within the Google Photos app.