Google Pixel 10 to get Gimbal-like video stabilisation feature: Big win for creators Google's upcoming Pixel 10 smartphone series is rumoured to feature an advanced gimbal-like video stabilisation system. Aimed at content creators, this feature could deliver smoother, shake-free videos without needing a physical gimbal.

New Delhi:

If you are a video content creator looking for a smartphone with exceptional camera stability, Google may have just the device for you. According to new leaks, the upcoming Google Pixel 10 could feature an advanced gimbal-like video stabilisation system, which could eliminate the need for external stabilisers.

Shooting stable videos using just a smartphone has always been a challenge without a gimbal, especially while walking or running. Gimbals is usually costly and not accessible to everyone. With the Pixel 10’s rumoured feature, Google is about to solve that problem for millions of creators.

Big boost for content creators

As per a report by Android Headlines, Google might equip the Pixel 10 series with its most advanced video stabilisation feature yet. If true, it could shoot ultra-smooth videos even when the user is in motion. This addition will be a game-changer for vloggers, influencers, and filmmakers who rely on mobile devices for content creation.

Google’s Pixel series is already well-regarded for its top-tier camera performance, especially in the Android ecosystem. Adding gimbal-like stabilisation would give it a strong edge over competitors in the content creation market.

Four models and a new chipset are expected

Leaks also hint that the Pixel 10 series may include four models—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The series is likely to be launched around September 2025.

Google is also expected to debut its Tensor G5 chipset with this lineup, promising faster performance and better AI integration. With these upgrades, the Pixel 10 could become the go-to smartphone for creators seeking powerful, stable video capture on the go.

A promising leap for smartphone videography

With the inclusion of gimbal-like video stabilisation, the Google Pixel 10 series could set a new benchmark in smartphone videography. For content creators, vloggers, and mobile filmmakers, this feature eliminates the need for extra gear while ensuring professional-level stability.