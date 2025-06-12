OnePlus Nord 5 series teased ahead of launch: Powerful features and racing-inspired design The series is expected to include OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5, featuring a large battery, stylish design, and a Dimensity 9400e chipset. A teaser leak hints at a design inspired by the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition.

New Delhi:

As the second half of 2025 begins, OnePlus is preparing to launch its much-awaited OnePlus Nord 5 series. According to leaks, the company may introduce two smartphones under this series — OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5. The official launch could take place on July 8, with the global market likely to get a first look before the Indian debut.

Teaser leak reveals design similar to Ace 5 Racing Edition

A teaser of the Nord 5 series was briefly shared by OnePlus Global on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Although it was quickly taken down, tipsters managed to grab screenshots revealing key design details.

The teaser suggests that the Nord 5 carries a design inspired by the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition. It features three circular camera rings, an LED flash placed below the lenses, and side-mounted power and volume buttons, giving the phone a sleek, bold look.

The X post stated that the OnePlus Nord 5 will come with Dragon speed and Elite performance- meaning, it will be smooth and fast in responsiveness and come with high-end-like performance.

Expected features and hardware specifications

Leaks hint that the OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, ensuring smooth performance. It is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

On the front, the phone may offer a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ideal for casual gaming and smooth scrolling. The biggest highlight could be the massive 7000mAh battery, promising long-lasting usage for content creators and power users alike.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 5 series appears to be a powerful mid-range lineup with flagship-level design and battery life. If priced right, it could be a top choice for users looking for performance, style, and all-day battery backup. Keep an eye out for the official announcement expected in early July.