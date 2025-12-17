India issues NOTAM over Bay of Bengal from December 22-24, missile test likely India has issued a NOTAM for a large area in the Bay of Bengal near Visakhapatnam from December 22 to 24. While no official details have been confirmed, the move has sparked speculation of a possible sea-based missile test.

New Delhi:

India has once again issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a designated area in the Bay of Bengal off the Visakhapatnam coast. The notification will remain in effect from December 22 to December 24, indicating restricted airspace during this period. According to available information, the notified test corridor is estimated to have a range of around 3,240 kilometres suggesting a long-distance strategic activity.

The issuance of the NOTAM has triggered speculation that India may be preparing for a sea-based missile test. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the missile system or launch platform involved in the activity. Defence observers note that such notifications are routinely released ahead of major strategic trials conducted over the sea to ensure safety and coordination.

Earlier on December 11, a similar NOTAM was issued for a stretch of 3,550 kilometres over Bay of Bengal between December 17 to December 20.

What is NOTAM?

A NOTAM is issued when a specific airspace needs to be cleared of civilian air traffic. Similar notices were issued during previous tensions with Pakistan to ensure that no passenger aircraft would be caught in the middle of potential aerial operations. It helps prevent civilian casualties by keeping commercial aircraft away from zones of military activity.

Why is a NOTAM issued?

Once a NOTAM is issued, no civilian aircraft is permitted to fly within the designated airspace. This allows Air Force jets, missiles, and drones to operate freely without the risk of mid-air collisions. The absence of civilian flights also ensures the safety of non-combatants.

