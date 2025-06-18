Samsung Galaxy M36 5G set to launch in India: AI features, 50MP camera and more The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is expected to feature the Exynos 1380 processor, AI capabilities powered by Google Gemini, a 6.7-inch display, and a 50MP main camera. It is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 and will feature a design similar to the Galaxy S series.

New Delhi:

Samsung, one of the leading brands in the consumer goods segment, has confirmed the launch of its next mid-range smartphone, which is expected to be named the Galaxy M36 5G in the Indian market. As an upgraded successor to the Galaxy M35 5G, this new phone is expected to bring AI enhancements, a refreshed design, and an improved camera setup. The company has started teasing the launch through a “Coming Soon” promotional poster that also hints at the device’s camera module.

The teaser further shows a triple rear camera layout, which will be there on the smartphone, and the back design will be inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, with a sleek and premium look. The overall aesthetics make the M36 5G resemble phones from Samsung’s flagship S series.

Expected Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

As per reports and Amazon listings, the Galaxy M36 5G may pack the Exynos 1380 chipset, the same processor seen in the Galaxy M14 and Galaxy A15 models. The phone is expected to come with 6GB RAM and run on Android 15-based One UI. It was recently spotted on Geekbench under the model number SM355 B.

Display and design

6.7-inch screen 120Hz refresh rate Lightweight and sleek back panel Design similar to the Galaxy S series

Camera and AI

Triple rear cameras with a 50MP main sensor 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls May include AI features integrated with Google Gemini for enhanced photography and smart actions

Battery and charging

The device is expected to feature a massive 5000mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging support. These specifications aim to deliver strong performance in the mid-range category.

Samsung has not yet disclosed the official price, but early estimates suggest a starting price of around Rs 20,000, making it a competitive option for Indian consumers.

Launch and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G has already been listed on Amazon India, hinting that the launch could take place very soon. It is also expected to come in new colour options and offer a lightweight design suitable for everyday use.