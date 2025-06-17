ChatGPT Image Generator now available on WhatsApp: How to use in 3 easy steps WhatsApp users can now access ChatGPT's AI image generator directly through the messaging app. OpenAI has rolled out this creative feature in regions where ChatGPT is available, allowing users to generate or edit one image a day for free.

New Delhi:

OpenAI has extended its AI image generation capabilities to WhatsApp, bringing the power of ChatGPT to the fingertips of millions of users on the world’s most popular messaging platform. Previously accessible only via the ChatGPT mobile and web apps, this feature is now being rolled out to WhatsApp users in supported regions.

This free tool enables users to generate or edit AI images directly in their WhatsApp chats, offering a new level of convenience and creativity.

How to use ChatGPT on WhatsApp in 3 simple steps

To start using ChatGPT on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Save the official number: Save the number +1 (800) 242-8478 to your phone’s contacts. Start a conversation: Open WhatsApp and start a chat with this number by simply typing "Hi." Link your account: Follow the prompt to link your OpenAI account through a secure login page. Once linked, you can start using image generation by typing prompts like: “Create a surreal image of a sunny valley.”

Image creation limits and performance

Currently, free users can generate one image per day, with a cooldown period of approximately 24 hours. In tests, the image generation process took less than two minutes, offering a smooth and responsive experience.

However, some users have reported issues linking their OpenAI account to WhatsApp. It appears OpenAI is still refining the integration, and a stable rollout can be expected soon.

ChatGPT on WhatsApp: More than just images

In addition to creating images, ChatGPT on WhatsApp can assist users with various everyday tasks, such as writing emails, generating recipes, proofreading, and even explaining photos through image uploads.

While Meta has already launched its own Meta AI assistant on WhatsApp with similar capabilities, ChatGPT brings its well-known conversational power and image generation prowess to the table.

As ChatGPT expands across platforms, WhatsApp integration marks a major step in making advanced AI tools more accessible. From visual creativity to productivity hacks, ChatGPT can now be your AI assistant—right inside WhatsApp.