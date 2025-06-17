Poco F7 5G set for June 24 launch in India: Check price, camera, battery and key specs Poco F7 5G features the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a massive 7,550mAh battery, 90W fast charging, and a 50MP main camera. With a projected price of Rs 30,000, the phone is aimed at the mid-premium market and will be sold via Flipkart.

New Delhi:

Poco, one of the leading smartphone brands, has officially confirmed the launch date of its next mid-premium smartphone in the Indian market. Named as the Poco F7 5G, the handset will be unveiled on June 24 at 5:30 PM IST, with simultaneous launches planned for global markets. The announcement was made through Poco’s official X handle.

Dual-tone design with Snapdragon power

As per the promotional images, it was revealed that the Poco F7 5G in a dual-tone black and silver finish with "Limited Edition" branding, suggesting exclusivity for this variant.

The phone’s rear panel includes the Snapdragon logo, confirming that it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, most likely the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

50MP OIS camera and AMOLED display

The vertically aligned elliptical camera island houses two rear cameras, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the device is expected to feature a 20MP selfie shooter. Display-wise, rumours hint at a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a premium aluminium mid-frame and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Huge battery with fast charging support

The India variant of Poco F7 5G is tipped to pack a massive 7,550mAh battery, supported by 90W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. Interestingly, the global version may come with a slightly smaller 6,500mAh battery.

Possible debut of Poco F7 Ultra

Alongside the F7 5G, there are speculations that Poco may also launch the Poco F7 Ultra, which was released earlier this year in China, offering more advanced features for power users.

Expected pricing and availability

The Poco F7 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 30000 in the Indian market, which makes it a strong contender in the mid-premium smartphone segment. It will further be sold via Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform with detailed specifications, offers, and availability, which has to be confirmed during the official launch.