IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Updates: India hope to register a win in the fourth T20I against South Africa to seal the series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Ahead of that, the Men in Blue have several concerns to attend to, such as Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill's form.

India vs South Africa
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Lucknow:

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Updates: India will host South Africa in the fourth of the five-match T20I series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is currently leading 2-1 series and will be hoping to register their second win on the trot to seal the series. 

There have been plenty of positives for the series so far, particularly the bowling unit, but concerns are plenty when it comes to the batting side of it. Captain Suryakumar and vice-captain Shubman Gill have struggled to make the most of their opportunities, and fans on social media are now questioning their spots, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 around the corner. 

South Africa, on the other hand, will hope for a better batting performance. Only two notable performances have been registered so far, as the Proteas failed to play the attacking brand of cricket that they are usually known for. 

 

 

Live updates :IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Updates

  • 5:57 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another stat attack

    India have bowled out their opponents 15 times in 33 innings since July 2024, which is the most by a team in this period. Can they keep up with the momentum, given how well the bowlers have performed in the ongoing T20I series, or the Proteas will bounce back strongly?

  • 5:52 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Report from the ground!

    Well, there's dense fog at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow tonight. The visibility might just be a concern. Things will only get worse with time, but yet, both teams might look to bowl first to take advantage of the dew that will come in heavy as the match progresses. 

  • 5:44 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Okay, what are the concerns?

    India captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill haven't delivered to their potential. Their place in the playing XI is now a subject of concern, which is never a good sign as the T20 World Cup 2026 is only two months away. The duo needs to show some intent ahead of the series, espcially with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, among others, are waiting in the wings.

  • 5:37 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Stat you need to know!

    Abhishek Sharma needs 47 more runs to overtake Virat Kohli’s 2016 mark of 1,614 runs, which stands as the highest tally by an Indian batter in a single calendar year of T20 cricket. He has been in some tremendous form as of late and it won't be surprising if the opener eventually breaks it tonight. 

  • 5:34 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Update from the Indian camp

    India all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the final two T20Is of the series. He has been replaced by Shahbaz Ahmed. However, it's unclear if the spin-bowling all-rounder will feature in the playing XI. Axar didn't feature in the third game of the series as well and India don't really need any change to the XI. Jasprit Bumrah might possibly replace either Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh to manage workload.

  • 5:29 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Welcome, welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 4th T20I between India and South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The hosts currently lead the series 2-1 and will hope to continue with the same momentum after a comfortable seven-wicket win in the third game of the series in Dharamsala. 

