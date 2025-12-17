Live IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Updates: India hope to seal series despite plenty of concerns, Proteas seek vengeance IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Updates: India hope to register a win in the fourth T20I against South Africa to seal the series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Ahead of that, the Men in Blue have several concerns to attend to, such as Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill's form.

Lucknow:

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Updates: India will host South Africa in the fourth of the five-match T20I series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is currently leading 2-1 series and will be hoping to register their second win on the trot to seal the series.

There have been plenty of positives for the series so far, particularly the bowling unit, but concerns are plenty when it comes to the batting side of it. Captain Suryakumar and vice-captain Shubman Gill have struggled to make the most of their opportunities, and fans on social media are now questioning their spots, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 around the corner.

South Africa, on the other hand, will hope for a better batting performance. Only two notable performances have been registered so far, as the Proteas failed to play the attacking brand of cricket that they are usually known for.