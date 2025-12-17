Ikkis: Dharmendra's last film postponed amid Dhurandhar storm? Know new release date Late actor Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, was scheduled to release in theaters on December 25. However, its release date has now been changed. Let's find out when the film will be released now.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar is currently making waves at the box office. Meanwhile, late actor Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, was supposed to released in theaters on December 25. However, amid clash with Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Dhurandhar's successful run in theatres, the makers of Ikkis have postponed the film.

Now, the film will be released on New Year's Day. The makers have announced that Ikkis will be released on January 1, 2026.

What did the makers say?

Maddock Films shared a post on the social media platform Instagram. The film's poster reads, 'Ikkis will be released on January 1, 2026. The beginning of a year of courage.'

The caption of the post reads, 'Give yourself the gift of courage this year. The trailer of Ikkis is coming to theaters this weekend. A new chapter begins in the first war film by legendary director Sriram Raghavan. The true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes become martyrs at a young age. Experience courage in theaters. Ikkiis releasing on January 1st.'

Dharmendra's last film

It it significant to note that Ikkis is the last film of late actor Dharmendra, who breathed his last on November 24, 2025 after prolonged illness. The film that will mark theatrical debut of Agastya Nanda, who made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, is directed by Andhadhun fame filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

The film will also mark the acting debut of Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia. The movie also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Aadyanshi Kapoor, Ekavali Khanna and Shree Bishnoi. The war-drama will now release on January 1, 2026.

Also Read: KGF 2 co-director Kirtan Nadagouda's son dies in tragic lift accident; Pawan Kalyan and others mourn