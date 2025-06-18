Jio launches new prepaid plan under Rs 1030, offering 2GB daily data, Amazon Prime and Jio Hotstar access Reliance Jio launched a new prepaid recharge plan offering 84 days validity, 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, and OTT subscriptions. This long-validity plan is ideal for users looking to avoid frequent recharges while enjoying Jio True 5G, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Lite benefits.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, India's top telecom service provider, has been continuously adding value to its prepaid offerings by introducing new affordable long-validity recharge plans. One such attractive plan is priced at Rs 1029, providing users with 84 days of validity, daily data, and additional perks including OTT access and cloud storage.

Unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day for 84 days

With Reliance Jio’s Rs 1029 prepaid plan, users will further get the convenience of unlimited voice calling across all networks for the entire 84-day duration. Additionally, the plan includes 100 free SMS per day, making it perfect for users who prefer both calling and texting without daily limits.

Daily 2GB and unlimited 5G data

Jio is offering a total of 168GB of high-speed data, split as 2GB per day, under this plan. What makes it even more attractive is the inclusion of Jio True 5G unlimited data for eligible users, ensuring lightning-fast internet access without extra cost for supported devices and regions.

Free Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Lite

A standout feature of the Rs 1029 plan is the inclusion of OTT subscriptions at no extra charge:

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile: Free access to users for 90 days

Amazon Prime Lite: Free access to users for 84 days

These entertainment benefits attested with the plan, will enable the users to stream movies, shows, and cricket matches without subscribing separately.

Free 50GB AI cloud storage

In addition to calling, data and OTT, Reliance Jio users will also get 50GB of free AI cloud storage, which will add extra value to those who need secure storage for documents, media and backups.

Ideal for budget users

This prepaid recharge plan is a great fit for Jio users looking for an all-in-one prepaid solution with long validity, generous data, entertainment subscriptions and 5G support- all valid for 84 days, for Rs 1029.