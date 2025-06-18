Apple iPhone 17 Air, Pro and Pro Max may launch in September: Here’s what’s new Leaks suggest major design changes, new camera features, aluminium frames, a 24MP selfie camera, and an A19 Bionic chipset in Pro models. A new 50W MagSafe wireless charging support and repositioned camera button may also be introduced.

New Delhi:

Apple is preparing to launch its next-generation smartphone lineup – the iPhone 17 series in the second half of 2025. According to recent leaks, Apple may launch four models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The search volume for the new iPhone series is already surging in India and globally, as Apple fans eagerly await what’s coming next.

iPhone 17 Price in India revealed

As per the latest leak, the starting price of the iPhone 17 could be Rs 89,900, which is a hike compared to the iPhone 16’s base price of Rs 79,900. This signals new premium features and design upgrades in the upcoming series.

Design and display: Aluminum frame, new look

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to feature aluminium frames across all models. Apple previously introduced titanium frames for its iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, but this time, the focus may shift to a lighter yet durable aluminium build. Design-wise, leaks hint at a redesigned camera module, possibly inspired by Google Pixel’s horizontal camera bar.

50W MagSafe Wireless charging on the way

A notable upgrade this year could be in Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging system. Leaks suggest Apple may introduce two new MagSafe chargers supporting up to 50W fast wireless charging, making it the fastest wireless charging ever on an iPhone.

Camera Upgrades: 24MP Front camera, new button

The iPhone 17 Pro models may include a new camera button, now placed horizontally for better ergonomics. Also, Apple is likely to offer a 24MP front-facing camera, a major leap from its usual 12MP setup, improving selfies and FaceTime calls.

Performance: A19 Chipset and more RAM

On the performance front, the A19 Bionic chipset is expected to power the Pro and Pro Max variants, while the A18 Bionic may be reserved for the base models. The RAM will also vary:

Base model: 8GB RAM

Pro models: 12GB RAM

These upgrades will likely enhance multitasking and gaming experiences.