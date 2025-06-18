Google’s Veo 3 AI tool is coming to YouTube Shorts: But is it the end of real content? Google is integrating its advanced Veo 3 AI video generator into YouTube Shorts by late summer 2025 to transform the platform by enabling users to generate short videos using simple text prompts.

New Delhi:

At the Cannes Lions Film Festival, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan announced that Google will roll out Veo 3, its latest AI video-generation tool, into YouTube Shorts later this summer. This powerful model allows users to create full short video clips with sound and visuals by typing simple prompts, marking a big leap in generative AI content creation.

AI for everyone or just AI slop?

According to Mohan, the possibilities of AI are “limitless,” claiming anyone with a story can now build a career. However, critics are already calling this “AI slop” — content that’s mass-produced and low-effort. Some users worry that Shorts, currently popular for real comedy skits and quick tutorials, may get flooded with lifeless, inaccurate AI content that lacks human touch or credibility.

Veo 3 vs Dream Screen: What’s new?

YouTube already uses an earlier version of Veo in its Dream Screen tool, which generates AI backgrounds for Shorts. But Veo 3 is much more powerful. It can generate entire video clips with audio, simulating real footage from text instructions. The results are realistic but may still feel “off” or uncanny to discerning viewers.

Deepfake concerns and celebrity protection

One major concern is how Veo 3 could be used to deepfake celebrities or mimic popular creators. To address this, YouTube is working with CAA (Creative Artists Agency) and other partners to create tools that give public figures control over their likeness on the platform. However, the effectiveness of these safeguards remains to be seen.

Creator economy at risk?

More than 25 per cent of YouTube Partner Program members currently earn revenue from Shorts. The influx of easy-to-produce AI content might threaten their earnings by oversaturating the space. There's a growing worry that authentic creators may leave the platform for alternatives like TikTok or Instagram Reels if AI takes over their space.

What’s next for YouTube Shorts?

The integration of Veo 3 into Shorts is part of a broader push by Google to dominate short-form content using generative AI. While the tool may democratize content creation, it also raises big questions about authenticity, creativity, and platform sustainability in the age of AI.