Boltt Ace 5G and Evo to launch on August 25 with AI cameras and Gemini features

New Delhi:

Boltt, a brand known for its smart gadgets, is about to launch its smartphone in the Indian market. The company is set to launch two new models: the Ace 5G and Evo. Both the handsets are set to be unveiled on August 25 at noon on Flipkart, a popular e-commerce platform. The Ace 5G is Boltt’s premium pick, while Evo is the more budget-friendly choice.

(Image Source : BOLTT/FLIPKART)Boltt Ace 5G and Evo

Boltt has already flaunted the look, designs and colour options of the upcoming handsets:

The Ace 5G will launch in red colour

The Evo will launch in light blue colour

Boltt Ace 5G, Evo camera specifications

On the camera front, the Ace 5G packs a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The Evo sports a 50-megapixel main camera. Up front, both models use the same 8-megapixel selfie camera with Real Tone support.

Gemini and Google AI features

Boltt is loading these phones with plenty of Google AI imaging tech. So, you’re getting AI-powered Night Mode, scene optimisation, and Face Unblur for sharper selfies, no matter the lighting. AI Portraits are in the mix, too, with hardware-driven bokeh and depth mapping for better portraits. Plus, some extra AI tools to make your selfies and portraits look even better.

Different camera designs

On top of that, Boltt’s new phones bring Google features like Circle to Search and Google Lens, so you can instantly search, translate, and look up products or info from anything showing on your screen. Google Gemini backs up several AI-focused features as well, rounding out the phones with smarter conversational and productivity tools.

Camera design is different for each model. The Ace 5G uses a rectangular rear camera setup with three cameras and an LED flash. The Evo has a square-shaped island with two cameras and an LED flash. Both phones feature flat displays, with the selfie camera centred in a hole-punch cutout. The Ace 5G is a bit chunkier at 9.49mm thick, and it sits just above the Evo in Boltt’s lineup.

We are just a few days away from the official launch, and Boltt is expected to reveal more about specs like processor, display, battery, and price around the August 25 event.

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