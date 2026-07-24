iQOO Z11 Lite 5G launched at Rs 17999 with 6500mAh battery for long gaming sessions: Details here

New Delhi:

iQOO just launched the Z11 Lite 5G in India, adding a new budget-friendly phone to its Z11 lineup. They are targeting casual gamers and anyone who hates to look for a charger all day. The new device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and backed by a 6,500mAh battery. The handset comes with military-grade toughness along with a sharp 120Hz display. In the sub-Rs. 20,000 price range, that makes it a strong pick.

You will only find the Z11 Lite 5G on the Amazon India store, and the first sale will go live on July 30 at noon.

Here are the deals: iQOO Z11 Lite 5G price in India and launch deals

The Z11 Lite 5G comes in three storage versions:

4GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs. 19,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs. 21,499

6GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs. 24,499

If you buy during the launch, there is an instant discount of Rs . 1,500 off, so you can get it for as little as Rs. 17,999. Again, it’s an Amazon exclusive.

120Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity under the hood

You get a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes everything smoother—great when you are gaming or just scrolling. The screen gets bright, up to 1,200 nits, so you will not struggle outdoors.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 powers everything, with up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. It handles daily tasks, multitasking, and gaming without breaking a sweat.

A battery that just keeps going

The headline feature is really the 6,500mAh battery. You can easily go all day on a single charge. There’s 44W wired fast charging, plus a bypass charging mode for gaming—so if you plug in while playing, the phone runs directly off the charger instead of heating up the battery. That helps keep things cool and makes your battery last longer.

Camera and software

On the back, you get a dual camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor, a secondary sensor, an LED flash, and iQOO’s Glow Light. The selfie camera is 5MP—decent for video calls and the occasional selfie.

Out of the box, the Z11 Lite 5G runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. iQOO promises four years of updates, which is good news for anyone who likes to hang on to their phone.

Built to take a hit

iQOO also emphasizes durability. The phone has SGS 5-star drop resistance, military-grade toughness, and IP65 dust and water resistance. So, it should handle daily knocks and a bit of rough use without worry.

Should you buy it?

If you want a solid 5G phone for under Rs. 20,000 with a long standard battery, smooth display for gaming, MediaTek Dimensity 6300, fast charging, and up-to-date Android, the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G is worth a look.

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