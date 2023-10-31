Apple M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips launched for PCs: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips launched for PCs

Three new chips from Apple were recently unveiled at the Scary Fast event, which was streamed live across the globe from the US. The tech behemoth has introduced the new M3 processors, which are further divided into three categories for PCs: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These are reportedly the first personal computer chips made with the industry-standard 3-nanometer process, according to Apple Inc. This method not only increases speed and efficiency but also allows the chip to have more transistors crammed into a smaller area.

Concerning 3-nanometer technology

During the live broadcast, Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, said that the 3-nanometer technology, a next-generation GPU architecture, faster Neural Engine, a higher-performance CPU and the support for even more unified memory, the new chipsets- M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are claimed to be the most advanced chips ever built for a personal computer.

Next-generation GPU

The M3 chips family features a next-generation GPU which represents a huge leap forward when it comes to graphics architecture ever for Apple silicon.

Dynamic Caching

It further features Dynamic Caching that allocates the use of local memory in hardware in real-time, which is very unlike when compared to the traditional GPUs.

Dynamic Caching will enable the exact amount of memory which has to be used or needed for every task individually.

Processing Speed

It has been reported that the rendering speeds are now up to 2.5x faster when compared to the M1 family of chips. Also, the efficiency cores and CPU performance cores are 50 per cent and are 30 per cent faster than those which was there in the M1 chips respectively. Furthermore, the Neural Engine is 60 per cent faster than the Neural Engine which was there in the M1 family of chips, said Apple.

Advanced Media Engine

All three M3 chip from the family comes with an advanced media engine, which provides hardware acceleration to the most popular video codecs, including HEVC, ProRes, H.264 and ProRes RAW.

Unified Memory Architecture

Every chip launched in the M3 range features a unified memory architecture, which delivers low latency, high bandwidth and unmatched power efficiency to the device.

Transistors in the latest Chips

The M3 chip features 25 billion transistors - which is almost five billion more than the M2

M3 Pro comes with 37 billion transistors and an 18-core GPU

M3 Max comes with the highest of all, up to 92 billion transistor count, in order to take the pro performance to the next level

