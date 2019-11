Image Source : REALME / TWITTER Realme X2 Pro features a 90Hz high refresh rate display.

Realme India is all set to unveil two new smartphones in India, the Realme X2 Pro and the Realme 5S. Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and features a 64-megapixel camera at the back. Realme 5s, on the other hand, is a budget-oriented smartphone, which is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset and sport a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back.