Google still working on Fuchsia OS as it opens it to public contributors

Image Source : XDA DEVELOPERS Google Fuchsia

Google has opened its open-source operating system Fuchsia, in the works for nearly four years, to the contributors from the public. Fuchsia is designed to work across the Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected devices and will take Huawei HarmonyOS head-on.

The new Google operating system is not ready for general product development or as a development target, but people can clone, compile and contribute to it.

"It has support for a limited set of x64-based hardware, and you can also test it with Fuchsia's emulator," Google said in an update on Tuesday.

Designed to prioritise security, updatability and performance, Fuchsia is currently under active development by the Google team.

"We have been developing Fuchsia in the open, in our git repository for the last four years," the company informed.

Google has created new public mailing lists for project discussions, added a governance model to clarify how strategic decisions are made and opened up the issue tracker for public contributors to see what's being worked on.

"As an open-source effort, we welcome high-quality, well-tested contributions from all. There is now a process to become a member to submit patches or a committer with full write access," the company informed.

In addition, the company also published a technical roadmap for Fuchsia to provide better insights for project direction and priorities.

Some of the highlights of the roadmap are working on a driver framework for updating the kernel independently of the drivers, improving file systems for performance, and expanding the input pipeline for accessibility.

Latest technology reviews, news and more