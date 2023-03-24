Sunday, March 26, 2023
     
Asus ROG Phone 7 set to launch worldwide on April 13: Specs and features revealed

Asus has revealed the launch date of its upcoming gaming smartphone on its official Twitter handle. The successor to the popular ROG Phone 6 is set to be launched on April 13.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2023 19:30 IST
Asus ROG Phone 7
Image Source : HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/ASUSINDIA Asus ROG Phone 7 set to launch worldwide on April 13: Specs and features revealed

Asus has confirmed the launch date for the upcoming ROG Phone 7, which will debut globally in April. The company has not yet shared any official information about the gaming smartphone’s features, however, it recently surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking website, indicating its key specifications. 

ALSO READ: Opera integrates ChatGPT and other AI tools - Here's how to use

Asus has revealed the launch date on its official Twitter handle. The successor to the popular ROG Phone 6 is set to be launched on April 13, generating excitement among gaming enthusiasts. The teaser released by Asus doesn't provide any additional information on the device.

According to recent reports, the highly anticipated Asus ROG Phone 7 series will consist of three models - ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7D, and a premium ROG Phone 7 Ultimate version. The Indian variant of the ROG Phone 7 has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number ASUS_AI2205_C, providing insight into the device's potential features. The listing indicates that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, capable of reaching a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz. 

ALSO READ: Google grants early access to its AI service, Bard, to select Pixel users

In addition to its powerful chipset, the Indian variant of the ROG Phone 7 is expected to feature 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, as revealed by the recent Geekbench listing. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 13 with the company's custom ROG UI skin overlay, providing a unique and personalized user experience.

According to the recent TENAA certification, the Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to come equipped with a 5850mAh battery, which may be marketed as a 6000mAh battery. This suggests that the upcoming gaming smartphone will have a battery size similar to its predecessor,  ROG Phone 6, which also boasts a 6000mAh battery. 

ROG Phone 7 has already received 3C certification, revealing that it will offer support for 65W fast charging. This feature will allow users to quickly charge their devices and get back to their gaming activities without any delay.

ALSO READ: boAt launches Nirvana Ion’ TWS earbuds at Rs 1,999: Specs, availability and more

It is also expected to sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. These display features are comparable to its predecessor. 

