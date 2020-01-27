Kobe Bryant dead in helicopter crash: From Barack Obama to Lionel Messi reactions pour in | Updates

On Sunday, retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California. Bryant was with his 13-year-old daughter and 9 other people, who died in the crash. Bryant was one of the greatest players of the game and served a long time NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.

The star of LA Lakers announced his retirement from NBA on April 14, 2016. It was the first full day of Kobe Bryant’s new chapter as a retired NBA player. All he had done the night before was score a mind-boggling 60 points in his farewell game, not getting out of Staples Center until around midnight.

Bryant's demise left the whole world in shock as he was the inspiration of people from different fields. Minutes after the saddening news spread, people from various fraternities expressed their grief over Bryant's demise.

Bryant's former teammate Shaquille O'Neal took to Twitter to give his condolences to his friend and family. "Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah," wrote Shaq on his Twitter account.

Football star Lionel Messi, who shared a great equation with Bryant off the field also penned down an emotional post on his Instagram: "I have no words ... All my love for Kobe's family and friends. It was a pleasure to meet you and share good times together. We were a genius like few others."

Former United States Prime Minister Barack Obama also took to Twitter to share his reaction on the saddening news: "Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day," Obama wrote.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli wrote an emotional post on Bryant demise: "Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by. Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. I am absolutely Heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family."​

Italian football club - Juventus' star forward Cristiano Ronaldo also shared his grief on Bryant and his daughter's demise and wrote: "So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend"

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra also penned down an emotional post after the saddening news: "Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba"