Lionel Messi issues statement, explaining reason behind his tears after goal vs Algeria

New Delhi:

Lionel Messi’s family has confirmed that his father, Jorge Messi, is recovering under medical supervision after experiencing an unspecified health issue, shedding light on the personal circumstances that coincided with the Argentina captain’s emotional display during the FIFA World Cup.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Messi family said Jorge Messi was “going through a health situation” and was “recovering and progressing favourably” while under medical care. The family did not disclose further details regarding his condition.

The statement also criticised what it described as insensitive reporting and speculation surrounding the matter, urging the public and media to respect the family’s privacy.

“In light of the reports, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep concern regarding the lack of sensitivity, respect, and discretion with which some individuals have treated a strictly private family matter,” the statement read.

Messi’s statement and Argentina's schedule

Notably, the clarification comes days after Lionel Messi was seen in tears following his opening goal in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 38-year-old forward went on to score a hat-trick in the match, equalling Miroslav Klose’s World Cup record of 16 goals.

After the game, Messi declined to elaborate on the reason for his emotional reaction but revealed after the game that it stemmed from personal difficulties unrelated to football. The recently released statement also asked for privacy and any further info will be communicated to the millions of fans worldwide.

“We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern we have received, and we ask that Jorge’s privacy, confidentiality, and personal space—as well as that of his entire family—be respected throughout this process. Any relevant updates will be communicated in due course by the family and through the appropriate channels. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement read.

Argentina, in the meantime, are at the top of the group. The three-time champions will play Austria in their upcoming clash on Monday night, followed by their final league game of the tournament against Jordan on Sunday. June 28 morning. As things stand, Messi is also the leading goal-scorer of the tournament, having bagged a hat-trick.

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