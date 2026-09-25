When and where to watch India vs Panama FIFA international friendly live on TV and stream online?

Bengaluru:

India will take on Panama at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, September 25. It’s the opening game for India in the three-match window, where the Khalid Jamil side will also face Brazil and Uruguay.

For Panama, it’s their first international friendly since the FIFA World Cup 2026. They are ranked 44th in the world and are 94 places above India, who sit 138th. Meanwhile, Panama gaffer Thomas Christiansen has brought a 27-player squad to Asia, including 14 members of Panama’s World Cup squad. Adalberto Carrasquilla, Amir Murillo, Jose Cordoba, Carlos Harvey, Jose Fajardo, Cesar Blackman and Andres Andrade are among the experienced players selected.

Meanwhile, they went unbeaten through World Cup qualifying, recording seven wins and three draws while scoring 19 goals. Their tournament campaign ended in the group stage following defeats to Ghana, Croatia and England.

India will be looking to arrest a four-game winless streak. Their last victory came against Hong Kong in March, after which they suffered defeats against Jamaica, Zimbabwe and Tajikistan before drawing 1-1 with Tajikistan.

Khalid, on the other hand, has announced a 26-member squad with almost all the seniors intact. However, the coach didn’t pick Lallianzuala Chhangte for the set of friendlies, which raised quite a few eyebrows. It will be a massive test for the coach, who has the perfect chance to put on a show and cement his legacy. Meanwhile, Ryan Williams will be key for the side, especially with Sunil Chhetri now retired.

India vs Panama FIFA friendly- Broadcast details

When will the India vs Panama FIFA friendly take place?

The India vs Panama FIFA friendly will be played on Friday, September 25.

At what time will India vs Panama FIFA friendly match begin?

The India vs Panama FIFA friendly will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where can you watch India vs Panama FIFA friendly live in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Panama FIFA friendly will be available on Sony Sports Network and Sony Aath.

Where can you stream India vs Panama FIFA friendly in India?

The live streaming for India vs Panama FIFA friendly will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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