Man City plan for lengthy legal battle after reports of being guilty of 114 financial charges

New Delhi:

Manchester City are preparing for a potentially lengthy legal battle with the Premier League after being found guilty of 114 financial charges against the club. An independent panel investigated 115 cases for over three years and, barring one, the Manchester-based club was found guilty of all. As things stand, the Premier League hasn’t announced any sanction against the club, but there are multiple possibilities, including points being docked or even being relegated to the Championship.

The charges, filed in February 2023, relate to alleged financial breaches covering the period from 2009 to 2018. City have consistently denied wrongdoing and said on Friday that the Premier League case remains unfinished.

“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality,” the club statement read.

City also reiterated their long-standing position that it has followed due process throughout the investigation. If the reported findings are confirmed and a guilty verdict is reached, City are expected to appeal, with the process potentially lasting several months.

The Athletic and BBC have already reported on the same and added that the sanctions have yet to be determined, leaving a range of possible punishments open. City said their position “remains consistent” with their previous statements and maintained that it expected the league to operate independently and fairly.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years. On the basis that the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence,” City said.

Earlier scrutiny from UEFA

The case stems from a three-year Premier League investigation into allegations including misleading financial information and a failure to cooperate with the process. The charges followed earlier scrutiny from UEFA over the club’s Financial Fair Play compliance.

UEFA ruled in 2020 that City had committed “serious breaches” between 2012 and 2016, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the resulting two-year European ban after determining that some allegations had not been established or were too old to pursue.

Meanwhile, City’s alleged Premier League breaches cover a period in which the club won three league titles, in 2012, 2014 and 2018. Overall, City have claimed eight Premier League championships since 2012 and won the Champions League in 2023.

With input from AP

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