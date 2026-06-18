Will Neymar play Brazil's upcoming FIFA World Cup match vs Haiti? CBF shares latest development

Philadelphia:

Star forward Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil’s upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C fixture against Haiti. The veteran hasn’t travelled with the squad as he continues his rehabilitation from a calf injury.

The Brazilian Football Confederation has confirmed the development on Thursday, stating that the 34-year-old will remain in New Jersey while the rest of the team heads to Philadelphia for Friday's match. The goal is to prioritise the player's recovery rather than accelerate his return to competition.

“He will remain in New Jersey to make the most of the final stage of his recovery, making use of the excellent facilities at The Ridge hotel and the Columbia Park training centre," the CBF said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Neymar has not featured in a competitive match since suffering the injury during Santos' 3-0 loss to Coritiba on May 17. The setback added to a series of fitness problems that have disrupted his availability in recent seasons.

What’s the latest update on Neymar?

There have been encouraging developments in his recovery programme. Neymar returned to the training field on Wednesday, marking his first on-pitch session since the injury. He initially worked away from the main group before later joining teammates for selected drills. Medical staff continued to supervise his workload, and he finished the session with individual exercises.

His involvement followed another step forward earlier in the week when he trained in the United States for the first time after linking up with the national squad. Until then, most of his rehabilitation had taken place indoors under the guidance of physiotherapists and fitness specialists.

Reports from Brazilian media indicate that Brazil's medical team is focusing on having Neymar available for the knockout phase of the tournament rather than risking his participation in the remaining group-stage matches. The approach is designed to avoid any recurrence of the injury and ensure he is available later in the competition.

Brazil in search of first win

Brazil enter the Haiti match seeking their first win of the campaign after opening the tournament with a draw against Morocco. The result left them with one point in Group C. Haiti, meanwhile, occupy the bottom position in the standings after losing their opening game against Scotland.

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