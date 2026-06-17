Which records did Lionel Messi break in historic hat-trick outing in Argentina vs Algeria World Cup opener?

New Delhi:

Lionel Messi achieved multiple historical records as he scored his first-ever FIFA World Cup hat-trick during his team's opener against Algeria at the Kansas City Stadium on June 17 (as per IST). Messi made his record sixth appearance on the pitch in the World Cups, becoming the first-ever man to do so. He also marked his 200th appearance for the La Albiceleste, looking supremely fit and in touch after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Messi was unstoppable in his 27th World Cup match as he scored three goals to cap off a brilliant 3-0 win for the defending champions. He rewrote history books, shattered the records of the likes of Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo, among others, to enthral the fans with his jaw-dropping outing.

Which records did Messi break during Argentina vs Algeria opener?

There were several records that Messi achieved in this historic outing. Apart from his record sixth World Cup appearance, he scored his first-ever hat-trick in a World Cup match. Messi has become the oldest-ever player to have scored multiple goals and a hat-trick in a World Cup match. He broke Roger Milla's record for scoring multiple goals in a FIFA World Cup match and broke the record of Cristiano Ronaldo to become the oldest to smash a World Cup hat-trick.

Messi's three strikes also put him in the joint top of the all-time scorers' list in the FIFA World Cups. He entered the tournament with 13 goals and now stands level with Germany's Miroslav Klose with 16 goals apiece. Another strike, and he will own this feat, too. Along with these feats, Messi also shattered a long-standing record of Brazilian legend Pelé for most goal contributions in the tournament's history. He started the game tied with Pele for 21 contributions (13 goals, eight assists) and went past him in some style after scoring three goals. The soon-to-be 39-year-old has now 24 contributions (16 goals and eight contributions).

List of records broken by Messi during Algeria opener:

Joint-most goals in FIFA World Cup history: 16, tied with Miroslav Klose

Oldest Player to score a World Cup hat-trick: Messi is 38y and 357d old. Cristiano Ronaldo held the record when he was 33y-130d during his hat-trick in 2018.

Second man to score at 5 World Cups: Messi is second after Ronaldo (Portugal) to score at five FIFA World Cups. Ronaldo is set to own this record again.

Most goal contributions: Messi now has 24 goal contributions, the most in FIFA World Cup history. He was tied with Pele for 21 contributions.

Five from outside the box: Messi scored his fifth FIFA World Cup goal from outside the box. He ties Brazil's Rivellino for the most such goals in the last six decades.

First Argentine to score in five straight games: Messi also became the first Argentine to score in five straight WC matches. He is one short of the all-time record of Just Fontaine (FRA) and Jairzinho (BRA).

Sixth World Cup edition: Messi played in his sixth FIFA World Cup, owning the record for most appearances. 16th June was the 20th anniversary of his WC debut and his first goal 20 years ago.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi rewrites history books with hat-trick, Argentina thrash Algeria in World Cup opener