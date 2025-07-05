Team India create history, achieve never-before-seen record under Shubman Gill Shubman Gill-led team India put in a brilliant show with the bat in the second Edgbaston Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. India went on to register the fourth highest aggregate test total in history.

Birmingham:

The Indian team put in a performance of a lifetime with the bat in the second Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Taking on England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, it was thanks to the brilliance of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja that India managed to post 587 runs in the first innings of the game.

Furthermore, the visitors went on to score 427 runs in the second innings of the game before they declared. Putting in an exceptional performance with the bat, India went on to break their previous record of the highest aggregate Test total. Notably, the side’s highest Test total was 916 previously, and India went on to score an aggregate total of 1,014 runs in the Edgbaston clash, breaking several records.

Interestingly, India also became the fifth team after England, Pakistan, Australia (twice), and South Africa to score an aggregate of 1000 runs or more in a Test match. The total tally of 1,014 runs is the fourth-highest aggregate test total in history.

England need 608 runs to win Edgbaston clash

India’s star skipper, Shubman Gill, has been at the forefront of run scoring for India throughout the first two tests of the series. With a century in the first Test, Gill followed it up by posting 269 runs in the first innings of the second Test; furthermore, he followed it up by scoring 161 runs in the second innings.

Through his excellence, India managed to score 427 runs in the second innings and declared, giving England a target of 608 runs to chase down. Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir were the highest wicket takers for England in the second innings with two wickets each to their name. Brydon Carse and Joe Root struck once each as well. Aiming to chase down the target, England lost Zak Crawley quite early into the innings, and they will hope that Ben Duckett, alongside Ollie Pope, can finish the day off on a good note for the hosts.

