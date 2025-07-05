Rishabh Pant breaks Ben Stokes' illustrious Test record at Edgbaston India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant broke Ben Stokes' record for most sixes by a foreign cricketer in Test cricket history. Courtesy of three sixes against England on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test, Pant surpassed Stokes in the illustrious record list.

Birmingham:

India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant broke Ben Stokes’ record for most sixes by a foreign cricketer in any country. England captain Stokes held the record with 21 sixes against South Africa, while former Australia international Matthew Hayden stood third with 19 sixes to his name in India. Meanwhile, Pant once again had a cracking outing in the second Test against England. The 27-year-old smacked 65 runs off 58 balls, which included eight boundaries and three sixes.

On the other hand, India captain Shubman Gill once again played a brilliant knock. In the first innings, he registered 269 runs, and in the second, the 25-year-old made 161 runs. With that, he became the first Indian cricketer and only the second after Allan Donald to register over 150+ knocks in two innings of a Test match.

On the back of his phenomenal batting performance, India declared on 427/6 in the second innings, setting up a target of 608 runs. England now need to bat out of their skin to get the job done at Edgbaston. If they manage to achieve such a feat, they will create history by chasing the biggest total in cricket history.

India sent Zak Crawley early

England opener Zak Crawley departed for a duck in the fourth innings. He departed in the second over of the innings and has put England in a difficult spot. Ace pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up the wicket after Crawley tried to cut it, and it went straight to Sai Sudharsan at backward point.

Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope now have the responsibility of bailing England out of trouble and not losing any further wickets to end the day. After the end of Day 3, the team management confirmed that they won’t play for a draw and for the same reason, it will be interesting to see England’s approach in the fourth innings.