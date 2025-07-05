Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks world record with quickfire century against England U19 India's star youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi put in an excellent performance in the fourth youth ODI of the series against England U19. Scoring 143 runs in the first innings, Suryavanshi went on to score the fastest century in youth ODI history.

WORCESTER:

India’s star youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken world cricket by storm ever since his maiden stint in the IPL (Indian Premier League) with Rajasthan Royals. Just 14 years old, Suryavanshi was seen pummeling some of the best bowlers in world cricket in the IPL, and the star seems to have converted his form in the ongoing youth series between India U19 and England U19. With an exceptional knock, Suryavanshi scored the fastest-known century in youth ODI history.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in exceptional form in the ongoing youth ODI series against England U19. After 40+ scores in the first two matches, Suryavanshi went on to score a brilliant 86 off 31 in the third clash as well. Furthermore, the 14-year-old has topped it off with one of the best knocks of his career so far.

Taking on England U19 in the fourth youth ODI of the series at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester, on July 5, Suryavanshi opened the innings for his side, and after skipper Ayush Mhatre’s dismissal on a score of five runs, Suryavanshi went on to play an excellent knock. The 14-year-old amassed 143 runs in 78 deliveries. He completed his ton in just 52 balls, which is the fastest-ever known century in youth ODI history.

Suryavanshi also became the youngest centurion in youth ODIs

Apart from hitting the fastest ever century in youth ODI history, at just 14 years and 100 days old, Suryavanshi also went on to become the youngest ever centurion in youth ODI history. He overtook the record previously held by Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored a century back in 2009 when he was 14 years and 241 days old.

Apart from Vaibhav, Vihaan Malhotra also put in an excellent performance in the clash, scoring 129 runs in 121 balls, taking India U19 well above a score of 330 in the first innings of the game.