Captain Shubman Gill surpasses Kallis, Babar Azam to achieve massive feat with 2nd century in Edgbaston Test Star India skipper Shubman Gill has continued his red-hot form against England and, after a 269-run knock in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, went on to hit yet another century in the second innings of the same clash.

Birmingham:

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill has been exceptional for his side in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. After a century in the first Test of the series, Gill followed with a brilliant 269-run knock in the first innings of the second Test. Furthermore, continuing his brilliant run of form, Gill went on to score yet another century in the second innings of the clash as well.

Coming in to bat at number four, Gill completed his century in 129 deliveries and went on to surpass the likes of Jacques Kallis and Babar Azam in an elite list. It is worth noting that by the age of 25, this is Gill’s 17th century in international cricket, which is one more than what Kallis, Babar, Quinton de Kock, and Alastair Cook had at 25 years old.

Notably, only Chris Gayle, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar had more international centuries than Gill at the age of 25. In his very first tour as India’s Test captain, Shubman Gill has made quite the mark and has shattered a plethora of records.

Gill becomes third captain to register huge record against England in a Test match

With his excellent knock in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test in Birmingham, Shubman Gill also went on to become only the third captain to hit twin centuries against England in a Test match. The record previously belonged to Alan Melville and Inzamam-ul-Haq, with Gill becoming the third captain to do so.

The star batter has been brilliant for his side throughout the test series so far, and with no signs of stopping anytime soon, a lot will be expected from the 25-year-old skipper as the series continues. He will hope to extend India’s lead even further, posting a big total for England to chase down in hopes of scripting history in Birmingham.