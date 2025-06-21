Rishabh Pant overtakes MS Dhoni with mammoth knock in IND vs ENG 1st Test Star India wicket keeper batter Rishabh Pant smashed six sixes in his knock in the first innings of the first Test against England in Headingley. Doing so, Pant went on to surpass former India skipper MS Dhoni in an elite list.

Leeds (England):

Star India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was exceptional for team India in the first innings of the first Test between England and India. Both sides locked horns at Headingley in Leeds from June 20, and the Indian team posted a massive total of 471 runs in the first innings of the game.

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant were the stars of the show. Where Jaiswal and Gill scored 101 and 147 runs, respectively, Pant went on to amass 134 runs in 178 deliveries, helping India post a big total on the board.

It is worth noting that throughout his knock of 134 runs, Pant hit six sixes, doing so, he achieved a massive feat where he surpassed former India skipper MS Dhoni in the list of wicketkeepers with the most sixes in Test cricket. MS Dhoni had hit 78 sixes, and Pant now has 79 sixes to his name. He sits in second place in the overall list, with former Australia keeper Adam Gilchrist leading the charts with 100 sixes.

Ben Stokes, Josh Tongue limit India to 471

Speaking of the ongoing game, apart from Jaiswal, Gill, and Pant, none of the other batters made an impact in the first innings. KL Rahul did score 42 runs in 78 deliveries, but the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur were sent packing quite early into the innings.

As for England, Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes were the highest wicket-takers in the first innings with four wickets each to their names. Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir took one wicket each as England limited India to 471 runs in the first innings.

Most 6s for a keeper batter in Tests

Adam Gilchrist: 100 sixes

Rishabh Pant: 79 sixes

MS Dhoni: 78 sixes

Brad Haddin: 54 sixes

Brendon McCullum: 38 sixes

