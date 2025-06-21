Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill after day 2 heroics against England Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to X and heaped praise on the duo of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill for their performance and mind games against England in the ongoing first Test between the two sides.

New Delhi:

Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between England and India saw both Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant put in an excellent showing. Continuing right where they left off, Pant went on to complete his century and registered a score of 134 runs in 178 balls. Furthermore, Shubman Gill amassed 147 runs in 227 deliveries as India posted a total of 471 runs in the first innings of the game.

With both batters putting in a brilliant show, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media and lauded both Gill and Pant for their performances. He also pointed out how the duo was playing mind games with England’s Shoaib Bashir by conversing in Hindi.

"Noticed something interesting during Bashir’s spell. Shubman and Rishabh were speaking loudly in Hindi between deliveries. It wasn’t just casual talk. They were playing mind games with the bowler, trying to disrupt his rhythm. These minor details may not appear on the scoreboard, but they can have a significant impact on the game," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Tendulkar hailed Pant’s shot selection

Furthermore, Tendulkar went on to heap praise on Pant for shots in the first innings of the England Test. He opined that Pant’s paddle sweep shot is not accidental. He opined that Pant knows what he is doing when he plays the paddle sweep and has a clear reason to play the shot.

"Rishabh's falling paddle sweep is not accidental. It is intentional and extremely clever. Going down with the shot allows him to get under the ball and scoop it over the leg slip with control," Tendulkar wrote.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries, India have posted a good total on the board, and with rain playing spoilsport right before the start of England’s innings, the hosts will hope for clear skies so they can get underway.