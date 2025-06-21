IND vs ENG: India create unwanted records despite three centurions in first innings in Leeds India piled up a pretty handsome total in the first innings of the first Test against England with three players hitting centuries. However, India created a couple of unwanted records in the history of Test cricket despite all the strong milestones.

New Delhi:

India began the new era in Test cricket with a bang as they piled up a pretty strong total in the first innings of the first Test match against England. Led by centuries from newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, the visitors slammed 471 in the first innings in Leeds.

The young Indian team took on the English challenge head-on, with captain Gill leading the charge pretty well. He produced a batting masterclass to hit 147 with great discipline and skill. His knock was sandwiched between two more brilliant innings, one from Jaiswal and the other from Pant.

However, India's brilliance was marred at the end as they lost wickets in heaps. From being at 430/3, the visitors were outdone by Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue for 471. With this India have created a couple of unwanted records.

Lowest total with three centurions

Notably, this is the lowest total in the history of Test cricket where a team has seen three centurions. The previous lowest was by South Africa, who were bowled out for 475 against England in 2016 despite three players scoring a ton each in Centurion.

In that game, Proteas opener Stephen Cook, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock had hit tons, however, no other batter reached a fifty with Temba Bavuma's 35 being the next best.

India create another unwanted feat

Meanwhile, the visitors have also registered another unwanted milestone. India were 430/3 and lost their last seven wickets for 41 more runs. 430 is the highest score a team has achieved when three wickets were down and failed to get to 500.

The previous such instance came 77 years ago in the Ashes when England were 426/3 and got bowled out for 496.

Talking about the Indian records, Gill has now made the second-highest score by an Indian captain on captaincy debut, surpassing Virat Kohli's 141 that he made during his captaincy in the Adelaide Test.

Jaiswal continued his love-affairs with maiden Tests in a country as he hit another ton, after West Indies and Australia, in his first-ever Test. This time, the venue was England. Notably, Pant surpassed MS Dhoni in the list of most centuries by Indian wicketkeepers. Pant now has seven tons in the format, one more than the former India skipper.