Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni to create history for India with century against England Star India batter Rishabh Pant scored a magnificent century against England in the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Doing so, he went on to surpass former India skipper MS Dhoni to achieve a massive feat as well.

Leeds (England):

The first Test of the ongoing five-game series between England and India began brilliantly for the visitors. Both sides locked horns at Headingley in Leeds for the first Test of the series, and the clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

It was a brilliant day 1 for team India as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill both completed their centuries, putting England under pressure right from the get-go. Furthermore, India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant put in an exceptional performance as well.

Coming out to bat after the fall of the third wicket, Pant went on to hit a century as well. Doing so, Pant surpassed former India wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in the list of most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. Dhoni had six centuries to his name, with Pant having scored his 7th.