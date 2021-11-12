AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup Final Match LIVE Update New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Live Updates

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will take on Aaron Finch-led Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. (File Photo)

Big blow for New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 final as injured Devon Conway ruled out of the match

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway on Thursday was ruled out of the final of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the subsequent tour of India due to a broken hand. Conway sustained the injury in the semi-final against England. Frustrated after being dismissed, Conway hit his own bat and scans today confirmed that he had broken his fifth metacarpal in his right hand.

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand is strongest cricket team across all formats right now, says Mike Atherton

Former England skipper Mike Atherton feels New Zealand is the strongest team across all three formats of the game at the moment after the Black Caps reached their maiden T20 World Cup final. New Zealand registered a sensational five-wicket win over favourites England here on Wednesday in the first semifinals. It would be their third final appearance at an ICC global event in as many years.

How New Zealand entered T20 World Cup 2021 Final

New Zealand entered the final of the ICC T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over England in a thrilling first semifinal in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Chasing 167 to win, Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings with a sensational unbeaten 72 off 47 balls, while Devon Conway scored a 38-ball 46.

James Neesham smashed 27 off 11 runs to play a crucial role in the chase. Chris Woakes (2/36) and Liam Livingstone (2/22) were the most successful bowlers for England.

Invited to bat, England posted 166 for four riding on Moeen Ali's 51 not out and some useful contributions from Dawid Malan (42), Jos Buttler (29) and Liam Livingstone (17).

For New Zealand, Tim Southee (1/24), Adam Milne (1/31), Ish Sodhi (1/32) and James Neesham (1/18) were the wicket-takers.

Brief scores:

England: 166 for 4 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 51 not out, Dawid Malan 42; Tim Southee 1/24); New Zealand: 167 for 5 in 19 overs (Daryl Mitchell 72; Liam Livingstone 2/22)

How Australia entered the Final of T20 World Cup 2021

Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets to enter the final of the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Sent into bat, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed quick fifties as Pakistan posted a challenging 176 for four.

Opening the innings, Rizwan scored 67 off 52 balls during which he hit three boundaries and four sixes, while Zaman remained unbeaten on 55 off 32 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Together with skipper Babar Azam (39), Rizwan shared 71 runs for the opening stand before stitching 72 runs with Zaman.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets for 38 runs.

Chasing, David Warner made 49, while Matthew Wade smashed a 17-ball unbeaten 41 and Marcus Stoinis was not out on 40 off 31 deliveries as Australia overhauled the target with an over to spare. Shadab Khan was the best bowler for Pakistan with figures of 4 for 26.

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 176 for 4 wickets in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 67, Fakhar Zaman 55 not out; Mitchell Starc 2/38); Australia: 177 for 5 in 19 overs (David Warner 49, Matthew Wade 41 not out, Marcus Stoinis 40 not out; Shadab Khan 4/26)