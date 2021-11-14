NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Fantasy tips, New Zealand vs Australia Playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/GETTY IMAGES Rival captains Aaron Finch of Australia and Kane Williamson of New Zealand pose with the T20 World Cup trophy prior to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match between New Zealand and Australia at Dubai International Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

New Zealand are ready to face Australia in the final match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The match is to be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 14 with both teams eyeing the title for the first time. Earlier, Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets to enter the final. On the other hand, New Zealand defeated England and won the ticket for the final. Let's know the Dream11 team of this match.

Playing XI

Australia David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

INJURY UPDATES

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup final on Sunday against Australia, and the subsequent India tour with a broken right hand.

Ahead of the do-or-die virtual clash, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Dream XI:

Dream11 line-up Matthew Wade, David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa (VC), Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Wicketkeeper (Matthew Wade)

Matthew Wade did the star turn in the last game and what made it more impressive was the fact that he shot three sixes to seal the game in the first real opportunity that came his way. However, batting lower down the order means it's less likely to see the same heroics again.

Batter (David Warner, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell)

Runs continue to flow from David Warner as the big match player has clicked when his side needed him the most. His run makes him an apt captain for your Dream11. Kane Williamson didn't fire in the semis as well but the batter has been in sound form throughout the season and is known for rising on the occasion. There's no shred of doubt over form on Daryl Mitchell though as the memories of his match-winning knock against England in Abu Dhabi are still fresh.

All-rounder (Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Jimmy Neesham)

Oz team management's faith in Mitchell Marsh has grown during the course of the tournament and the all-rounder has been promoted up the order to score runs quickly. Marsh has played that role well but his form with the ball is still questionable. His compatriot Marcus Stoinis returned to form with the bat in the last game and could be the key for Aussies in the final. Neesham has been doing the same with the bat for New Zealand but to his merit, the all-rounder has been effective with the ball as well.

Bowler (Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Ish Sodhi)

Mitchell Starc has been in impeccable form with the ball and has often thrived on the big occasions. Zampa too has been in hot form as he feels at home in UAE conditions with 12 wickets in six games. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has carried his IPL form into the tournament as well with 11 wickets. His partner in crime for the side has been Ish Sodhi, who has notched up nine wickets so far.

WEATHER REPORT

It will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 27-36 degree celsius. Strong winds are expected -- particularly during the afternoon with speeds likely to go past 23 km/s.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Final New Zealand vs Australia Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.