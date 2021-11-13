NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Player battle to watch out for from New Zealand vs Australia final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo from Australia vs New Zealand match

After 44 matches across four venues in the UAE and Oman, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has reached its last destination: the finale. Vying for the silverware at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday will be neighbours Australia and New Zealand, two nations separated by the Tasman Sea and the balance of their playing eleven.

Both sides have some top-notch T20 talent in their ranks. Australia will be counting on the experience of David Warner, Steve Smith and the form of Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa while New Zealand will want their lead pacer Tim Southee and Trent Boult to deliver in the big final. With the bat, the form of Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill will be crucial.

With both the teams eyeing their first-ever T20 World Cup title let's have a look at key battles to watch out for from the summit clash.

David Warner vs Tim Southee

David Warner's sublime form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is one of the prime reasons behind Australia's journey into the final. The southpaw played a crucial knock in the semifinal as well and will look to continue on the same track. Warner will face a tough challenge from New Zealand's Tim Southee who has developed expertise in moving the ball away from the left-hander. Warner has failed to tackle him in the recent past. Warner has 236 runs under his belt in the last six games while Southee has removed eight batsmen in this edition of the marquee event.

Aaron Finch vs Trent Boult

The form of Australia captain Aaron Finch will be very crucial for Australia in the big final. The right-hand batsman is coming into this game after getting out on a golden duck against Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi in the semifinal 2. In the final, he will be up against New Zealand's left-arm pacer Trent Boult who has bagged 11 wickets in the competition so far. With just 130 runs in six games to his name, it will be a tough battle to win for Finch in the big final.

Kane Williamson vs Adam Zampa

Without any major contribution from the bat of captain Kane Williamson, Blackcaps have reached their first final of the ICC T20 World Cup. Kane has scored just 131 runs in six games and will look to make a big impact in the summit clash. The right-hand batsman will be up against Adam Zampa who is in sublime form throughout the competition. The leg-spinner has picked quick wickets in the middle overs and is in the second-highest wicket-taker of this edition. Kane will look to bring his A-game on to the table against Zampa.