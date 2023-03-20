MIW vs DCW: Delhi Capitals hammer Mumbai Indians, go on top of points table as race for finale remains open

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Delhi hammer Mumbai

MIW vs DCW: The Delhi Capitals side on Monday hammered the Mumbai Indians side in the clash of the table toppers in the Women's Premier League 2023. Meg Lanning's Capitals displayed dominance in every department to chase the paltry 110-run target inside 9 overs with 9 wickets in hand at the DY Patil Sports Academy. With this win, they have leapfrogged Harmanpreet Kaur's side from the top of the points table and keep the race for the final open.

Capitals decided to bowl first as Harmanpreet Kaur kept her record intact of losing the tosses in the WPL 2023. They jolted the Mumbai side with regular blows at every possible stage of the game. Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen, all shared two wickets a piece in another poor outing for Mumbai. Pooja Vastrakar remained the top scorer with 26 runs in 19 balls.

The pitch was said to have started assisting the bowlers in the recent games, but there were no signs of it during the chase. The Capitals were in a big hurry as Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey went all guns blazing right from the word go. Mumbai's dull bowling got a little boost with the wicket of Verma but the damage was done. Capsey came in and struck five sixes and a boundary in her 17-ball 38 to help the team cross the line. Lanning got 32 in 22 balls and Verma scored 33 in 15 balls.

