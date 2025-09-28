Mithun Manhas appointed as new BCCI president Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas has been named as the new BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president. He was announced as the new president after the conclusion of of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28.

New Delhi:

In a major development, former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas has been named as the new BCCI president. It is worth noting that Manhas was announced as the new president after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28.

Manhas will be succeeding Roger Binny in the role. Alongside the former cricketer, Rajeev Shukla was named the vice president, with Devajit Saikia elected as the secretary. Furthermore, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia will be assuming the role of joint secretary, whereas A. Raghuram Bhat will be the treasurer of the board.

Additionally, the structure was further strengthened by the election of Jaydev Niranjan Shah after he was elected as the sole member of the apex council. Furthermore, Arun Singh Dhumal and M. Khairul Jamal Majumdar were also inducted into the governing council. After he was appointed the new BCCI president, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh took to social media and congratulated Mithun Manhas after his appointment.

Who is Mithun Manhas?

Speaking of Mithun Manhas, the 45-year-old is widely revered as one of the biggest stalwarts of domestic cricket in India. The former all-rounder played a total of 157 first-class matches, 130 List A matches, and 91 T20 matches as well.

When he was unable to represent the Indian team, he was a prolific batter who could spin the ball and even don the wicket-keeping gloves when required as well.

In his 157 first-class matches, Manhas scored 9,714 runs to his name. He amassed 4,126 runs in 130 List A matches. Furthermore, he scored 1,170 runs in 91 T20 matches. Also taking 40 wickets in First Class cricket, 25 wickets in List A, and five scalps in T20s. He also played the IPL (Indian Premier League) with three franchises: Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, and Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: