Pakistan battle psychological scar, India eye hat-trick of wins against arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2025 final India aim for a hat-trick of wins over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, while Pakistan battle psychological scars from two defeats and look for redemption. With tensions high and form favouring India, Dubai braces for a fiery, high-stakes showdown on September 28.

Dubai:

For cricket fans across Asia and beyond, few fixtures ignite the passion and anticipation that an India-Pakistan clash commands. The Asia Cup 2025 final, set for September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, promises yet another enthralling chapter in this storied rivalry, a contest as much about history and emotion as it is about skill and strategy.

This edition of the Asia Cup marks a particularly interesting phase in the rivalry’s recent history. Unlike previous tournaments, where the two sides met sporadically, this year’s competition has already witnessed two high-stakes encounters between India and Pakistan, both of which were won comfortably by the Men in Blue. The first, a group-stage game, saw the Suryakumar Yadav-led side assert dominance with a controlled seven-wicket victory.

The Super Four match reinforced India’s supremacy, with Pakistan unable to withstand the pressure of India’s clinical six-wicket win. India’s success have come through a balanced blend of aggression and composure, with their batting lineup showcasing depth and adaptability despite some positional shuffles and form concerns.

Agha calls for intent, hopes for revenge

Yet, beneath the surface, the Pakistan camp remains resolute. If there’s one guaranteed motivator for Pakistan, it is revenge. Having been thrashed twice by the same opponent in the tournament is not just a statistical burden but a psychological scar. Salman Agha, however, remains positive and has not hidden his intent for the summit clash as he has called for aggression and demanded his players step up when it matters most.

Pakistan, especially their fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, have tried to provoke early sledging, chirps, and pressure tactics intended to rattle India’s top order but they failed miserably. The focus was arguably shifted after Abhishek Sharma’s first-ball six in the Super Four clash and that is one thing that the Men in Green need to be cautious about.

The kind of form Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are in, the chirps can only motivate them, and within a matter of an over, they can steal the show, which is the same thing that happened the last time these two sides faced on September 21. So, the challenge for Pakistan will be to channel anger into disciplined execution, rather than letting it unravel into desperation.

India could be too hot to handle, once again

Nevertheless, India enter as the stronger side. They’ve been the most consistent team in the tournament, with depth in batting, flexibility in bowling, and a record of dismantling Pakistan’s plans. However, their dominance face a roadblock leading to the final as Hardik Pandya’s cramps and his uncertain fitness loom large. Even though the all-rounder is expected to feature, it needs to be seen if the cricketer is completely fit or if his injury affects India, especially with the ball.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar, despite being captain, has had to navigate form fluctuations and a changing batting position, which make his leadership and batting performance all the more critical in this finale. From a tactical lens, India’s spin weapons and batting depth are their major weapons. Pakistan’s best hope lies in pace, early breakthroughs, and turning the intensity dial up when it matters. But more than tactics, this final will test nerves. Pakistan will seek to flip the script; India will aim to assert that their dominance is no fluke, no matter how charged the atmosphere.