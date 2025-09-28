IND vs PAK: Head to Head record ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final clash India to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28. The Men in Blue have already beat Pakistan twice in the ongoing tournament and will be hoping for a hat-trick. Check Head to Head in T20I cricket between the arch rivals.

Dubai:

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan is set for September 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, promising another intense chapter in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. India enter the final on the back of two commanding wins over Pakistan in this tournament. It started with a solid seven-wicket victory in the group stage, followed by a clinical six-wicket triumph in the Super Four.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue have showcased depth and adaptability, with their batting lineup firing and bowlers executing their plans well. It is particularly their spin department and Abhishek Sharma’s blistering knocks that made the headlines.

Pakistan, meanwhile, arrive with a chip on their shoulder. Twice defeated by India already, the Men in Green will be desperate for redemption. The team has faced off-field distractions, including tensions over handshakes and disputes with officials, but captain Salman Agha has urged his side to channel that frustration into aggression and focus on execution. Their fast bowling attack, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, will be crucial to early breakthroughs.

India’s strength lies in their balanced squad, though fitness concerns around Hardik Pandya and inconsistent form from some players add an element of uncertainty. Nevertheless, with passion and pressure running high, this final promises a thrilling battle both on and off the field.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is

Matches Played 15 India won 11 Pakistan won 03 Tie 01

India vs Pakistan Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Hasan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem