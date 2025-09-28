IND vs PAK pitch report: How will surface at Dubai International Cricket Stadium play in Asia Cup final? India face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28, aiming for a third straight win in the tournament. While India have dominated on the field, Pakistan's campaign has been overshadowed by controversies and off-field tensions.

Dubai:

The stage is set for a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 final as arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With two commanding wins already under their belt against Pakistan in this tournament, India will be eyeing a third straight victory to clinch their second T20 Asia Cup title.

While the Men in Blue have made headlines for their dominant on-field performances, Pakistan’s campaign has been marred by off-field controversies. Tensions escalated when Indian players reportedly refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the group-stage encounter on September 14. In response, Pakistan captain Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation.

The situation further spiralled when Pakistan demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft ahead of their clash against UAE, an appeal that was promptly rejected by the ICC. At one point, Pakistan even threatened to boycott the tournament, only to back down once their requests were denied.

In their Super Four meeting, Pakistan attempted to unsettle India with aggressive sledging aimed at openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, the Indian duo responded with authority, hammering 72 runs in the powerplay and setting the platform for a six-wicket win.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India head into the final with momentum and confidence. Their blend of explosive batting and disciplined bowling has proven too strong for Pakistan so far. As the Men in Green look to settle scores and salvage pride, India will aim to maintain their composure and complete a clinical clean sweep to lift the trophy.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium initially favoured the spinners, as the games resulted in low-scoring affairs. Things changed recently as both India and Sri Lanka scored 202 runs in the last match of the Super 4. A similar condition is expected to be seen again.

The surface will assist the batters but the outfield is likely to remain slow. If not 200, 180 could be a par score. Bowling first will be ideal as dew can affect the game in the second innings.