Kagiso Rabada reflects on Proteas' WTC final day 1 performance against Australia

London:

Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia saw the Pat Cummins-led side post a total of 212 runs in the first innings of the game and limit South Africa to 43/4 by the end of the day’s play. Throughout the day, there were several performances that stood out, but none stole the spotlight like Kagiso Rabada’s onslaught in the first innings.

As Australia came out to bat, Rabada was quick to establish his dominance, dismissing opener Usman Khawaja for a duck. Cameron Green for just four runs, and taking the wickets of Beau Webster, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc. The star pacer’s five-wicket haul helped the Proteas limit Australia to a score of 212 runs.

Talking about day 1 of the clash, Rabada opined that South Africa could have bundled out Australia much sooner. “212, we'd take that. We thought we should've had them at 160, but that's just the way the game goes,” Rabada told the reporters by the end of day 1.

Beau Webster proved to be a problem for South Africa on day 1

Furthermore, South Africa’s star player also talked about the brilliant knock of Beau Webster. Where Australia was looking in a spot of bother after their middle order had failed to score runs, Webster came forward and played an exceptional innings of 72 runs in 92 deliveries. Speaking of the same, Rabada stated that Webster’s positive intent helped him score big.

“Yeah, he didn't start off too well there, looked like he was going to get out any ball but I guess his positive intent got him through,” he said.

Rabada overtook Alan Donald’s Test tally

It was truly a field day for Kagiso Rabada. The star pacer took five wickets in the first innings, and it is worth noting that this was his 17th five-wicket haul in Test cricket; doing so, he became the fourth highest wicket taker for South Africa in Test cricket, overtaking Alan Donald.

