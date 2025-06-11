WTC Final: Webster helps Australia edge South Africa after bowlers have a field day at Lord's from the onset South Africa would have gladly taken 212 runs to dismiss Australia for after choosing to bowl first but the reigning champions' big three struck with the ball to push the game slightly in their teams' favour after 14 wickets fell on Day 1 at Lord's.

London:

Australia, Australia, Australia - they just seem to always find a way back from the trenches in big games and in ICC events. It is one good habit of theirs which continues to provide heartbreaks to the opposition and make their happiness short-lived and something similar happened yet again on the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's on Wednesday, June 11.

The ball kept seaming and wobbling around all day long and bowlers from both teams utilised it. So why are Australia ahead, you ask? Well, because they have some sort of a score on the board and had the opposition four down before the stumps. As many as 14 wickets fell on the first day as the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Mitchell Starc had a field day but in the competition between some of the top bowlers in the world, it was always about who bats better and for the first day, the honours went to Australia.

Just when it looked like that South Africa were on top, Australia would fight back marvellously well. Beau Webster and Steve Smith's 79-run partnership might prove to be very critical in the overall context of the game as no batters found it easy with the ball wobbling throughout the day, despite sun shining in the second half.