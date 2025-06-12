Mitchell Starc registers brilliant record with quickfire start against South Africa in WTC final Star Australia pacer Mitchell Starc went on to register yet another exceptional record with a first over wicket against South Africa in the World Test Championship final at the Lord's Cricket Ground. He dismissed Aiden Markram on the last ball of the first over for a duck.

London:

Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final saw South Africa take on Australia at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 11. The high-octane clash began with Australia coming in to bat first after losing the toss, and it was thanks to the brilliance of the Proteas that they limited Australia to a score of 212 runs in the first innings of the game.

Furthermore, looking to get off to a good start with the ball, it was ace Australia pacer Mitchell Starc who instantly stole the limelight with his performance. As South Africa came out to bat. Bowling the first over of the innings, Starc got rid of opener Aiden Markram.

It is worth noting that the wicket of Markram was Starc’s 19th first-over wicket of his Test career, which is the joint most by any bowler since his debut in 2012, alongside former England international James Anderson. Kemar Roach sits in second place with 10 wickets.

South Africa in trouble ahead of day 2

Speaking of the game between South Africa and Australia, where the Proteas looked confident after the first innings, where they had limited Australia to a score of 212, the defending champions made their way right back into the game with a stellar performance with the ball. South Africa openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton departed on a duck and 16 runs, respectively.

Wiaan Mulder was sent packing for six runs, with Tristan Stubbs adding just two runs on the board. By the end of day 2, South Africa saw themselves on a score of 43 runs with the loss of four wickets.

Bavuma-Bedingham key for Proteas

Ahead of day 2 of the clash, South Africa will heavily depend upon David Bedingham and skipper Temba Bavuma, who were standing at the crease. Having lost four wickets quite early into the first innings, both batters will look to build a partnership and put the pressure back onto Australia.

