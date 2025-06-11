'Would have made him captain...': Shastri feels Virat Kohli's Test retirement 'could have been handled better' Ravi Shastri admitted that Virat Kohli's Test retirement was sudden and that whatever happened, could have been handled better. Kohli announced his retirement decision from Tests on May 12, just before the England series, saying that it wasn't an easy decision but felt the right one.

New Delhi:

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was taken aback by Virat Kohli's retirement from Tests as he admitted that it was a sudden and the whole episode would have been better with communication from both entities. Shastri, who formed a terrific coach-captain combination with Kohli in what were the glory years of India's Test cricket from 2016 to 2021, said that the former India captain was a great ambassador for the format, especially the way he led the side and conducted himself on the field overseas.

In the Sony Sports Network’s documentary reminiscing the 2021-22 England Test tour, ‘Bharat Tum Chale Chalo: Kahani 21-22 Ki’, Shastri reckoned that he would have made Kohli the Test captain straightaway after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy disaster six months ago and hence, the timing of his decision was even more shocking.

"Virat has announced his retirement from Test matches, which is sad, you know, because he's a great player. A great player. It's only when you go that people truly realise how big a player you were," Shastri said in the documentary promo. "Stats don’t do justice — it’s about the way he carried himself, especially as an ambassador for Test match cricket, particularly overseas. The way he played at Lord’s, and how his team turned things around — it was unreal. And I’m glad I was a part of it.

"I feel sad that he's gone the way he has — suddenly. I think it could have been handled better, maybe with more communication. If I had anything to do with it, I would’ve made him captain straight after Australia," he added.

Kohli announcing Test retirement, falling short of his dream

Kohli called it a day on May 12, just before the England tour, saying that it wasn't an easy decision but felt the right one. Kohli amassed 9,230 runs in 210 innings after playing 123 Tests. Kohli had poor run in the home series against New Zealand, followed by the tour Down Under, which, barring one innings in Perth where he scored a hundred, didn't help his mind and position in the team as far as red-ball cricket is concerned.