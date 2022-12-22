Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rare moment for India despite key player's absence in second Test I Know More

The Indian team created a piece of history with the inclusion of Jaydev Unadkat in the Playing XI for the second Test match against Bangladesh on Thursday (December). The decision came as a surprise for many as Kuldeep Yadav, who was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ in the first Test was dropped to accommodate Unadkat.

Unadkat joins rare club

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat created a rare Indian record when he became the first cricketer from the country to miss the most number of Test matches in the history of the game. Unadkat, who made his debut in 2010, is playing only the second Test of his career in the ongoing match against Bangladesh here.

He replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who returned with match-winning figures of 8/113 in India's 188-run win in the opening game in Chattogram. Unadkat made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion on December 16, 2020, 12 years and two days ago. In between, he missed 118 Test matches, the highest by an Indian and second highest in world cricket.

Only England's Gareth Batty (142) has missed more matches than Unadkat in the history of Test cricket.

ALSO READ I West Indies Cricket: Andre Coley to succeed Phil Simmons as interim coach in upcoming Africa tour

India look to gain momentum

After scalping two wickets in the first session, the Indian team did not waste time in the second session as Umesh Yadav struck on the first ball of the session. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan was scalped on 16 after as Bangladesh struggled to earn momentum. The Indian team on the flip side will look to exploit the conditions with three fast bowlers in the rank.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh were surging closer to 100, having lost three wickets. The likes of Unadkat, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav scalped wickets a piece for the Indian team. Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj were still in search of a wicket for the Indian team.

Latest Cricket News